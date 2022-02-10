CUMBERLAND, Md. — Allegany County Public Schools will increase Career Technical Education programs as part of the Blueprint for Maryland's Future.
That means high school students will have more dual enrollment and advanced placement opportunities.
“We are trying to be very proactive and innovative in our decision making,” ACPS Chief Academic Officer Kim Green-Kalbaugh said.
“All of our program of study changes have been vetted through our district curriculum committee,” she said of stakeholders from Allegany College of Maryland, Frostburg State University and other community members.
The group added programs in fields, including agricultural sciences and operations and engineering design and processes.
“We are offering a college sociology course, which is a general education requirement for most majors and … a dual enrollment principles of macroeconomics (online) course,” Green-Kalbaugh said.
ACPS and ACM partnered to create a Manufacturing Engineering Technology program that will allow students to earn college credits and industry certifications.
“We anticipate that this program will have a high enrollment,” she said.
Joseph Brewer, ACPS supervisor of career and technical education, said the career technical education program provides students actual skills and work experience that benefit the community.
He talked of technology students use at the Western Maryland Works Makerspace, including robotics and 3D printing.
“Students are getting trained on these machines,” Brewer said. “We are going to revamp the total program to incorporate the college courses.”
After high school, students will have options to continue their education and seek employment.
The median wage for a manufacturing engineering technician in Maryland is $73,900, he said.
“We have industry right here that needs (workers) that are prepared and trained in this,” Brewer said. “And we have the opportunity now to partner with ACM and use this state-of-the-art (Makerspace) facility and I think that this is going to be a great opportunity for students.”
To learn more, an open house will be held for parents at 6 p.m. Feb. 24 at the Western Maryland Works Makerspace, 37 Lane Ave. in LaVale.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.