CUMBERLAND — Allegany County surpassed the 5,000 mark in cumulative COVID-19 cases with 88 people testing positive since Friday, according to the county health department on Monday. Eight new deaths also were reported.
The county's positive case count stands at 5,071 with 143 deaths. The health department last reported cases on Friday.
The current case rate in Allegany County is 88.86 cases per 100,000 population while Maryland’s state average is 38.19 cases per 100,000. Allegany’s positivity rate is at 14.28%, while the statewide average is 7.72%.
Beginning Monday, individuals tested at the Allegany County Fairgrounds drive-thru clinics will have their tests processed by MAKO Medical laboratory.
Results will be available in two to four days through a web-based patient portal, providing faster results that patients can access directly through the internet. The web-based results are not available for those who were tested prior to Dec. 21.
There will be no fairgrounds drive-thru testing on Christmas and New Year's days. Testing is available this week on Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Monday from 2 to 7 p.m.
