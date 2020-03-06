Allegany defeats Garrett in home opener

CUMBERLAND — Gage Shaffer had three hits including a home run and Allegany College of Maryland came-from-behind to defeat visiting Garrett College 8-4 Thursday afternoon at The Rock.
The Lakers, behind single runs in the first two innings and then in the top of the fourth, led 3-1 before ACM took control with a six-run fourth inning.
Shaffer led off the inning with a double and Garrett Pullium’s two-run double was the big hit of the six hits of the inning that put Allegany up 7-3. Noah Zimmerman had an RBI sacrifice fly, Brady Benton had an RBI single and one of Garrett’s two errors allowed two runs to score.
Zimmerman also doubled, Wyatt Lepley, Casey White, J.T. Stevenson and Pulliam all had two hits. Shaffer added a single and belted a solo home run in the sixth inning. He also pitched the ninth and got the save striking out two with the bases loaded.
Garrett had eight hits with Elijah Hanible, Juan Pinero and Richard Douglas each getting two.
The Trojans’ Ryan Butler relieved starter Ethan Stewart in the fifth inning and got the win. Pullium came on the seventh and Shaffer closed in the ninth.
“Butler and Pulliam were key relievers for us,” said Allegany head coach Mike Carter. “Neither gave up a run.”
Justin Fluhart started for Garrett, Coby Howatineck relieved in the fourth and Bradie Moore came on in the eighth.
Allegany (7-4) plays a noon doubleheader at Catonsville on Saturday. Garrett (4-3) also plays two on Saturday at Harford beginning at noon.
