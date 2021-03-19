CUMBERLAND — It’s been 503 days since Allegany and Fort Hill last met, but it feels like a lifetime ago. At the time, Sentinels head coach Zack Alkire was still the junior varsity head coach and Campers head coach Bryan Hansel was wrapping up a season ravaged by injuries.
Now, Alkire is the head coach of the varsity squad and Hansel is leading a new-look Allegany team full of youth. Tonight, the two teams meet for the first time since Nov. 2, 2019, a game the Sentinels won 38-14.
Kickoff is at 5 p.m.
Allegany and Fort Hill are both 0-1 on the restart after winning the lone game they each played in the fall before sports were halted.
The Sentinels lost to Mountain Ridge last week at Greenway Avenue Stadium, 27-20, after a late comeback fell short. With 2019 co-Offensive Player of the Year Breven Stubbs limited with a knee injury, Blake White carried the load in the rushing game, carrying the rock 11 times for 120 yards including a 65-yard touchdown.
Paxton Wertz was Fort Hill’s second-leading rusher with 12 rushes for 38 yards and a 6-yard touchdown run with 4:45 to play in the fourth quarter. Stubbs had four rushes for 7 yards.
The Sentinels passed for 100 yards, with Bryce Schadt entering the game midway through and completing 2 of 5 passes for 80 yards. He threw a 58-yard score to Malakai Webb in the third. Allan Stevenson was 2 for 3 for 20 yards.
Allegany, like the Sentinels, fell to Mountain Ridge in the first game of the restart, 28-14. The Campers also effectively utilized the passing game, with freshman Brody Williams making his varsity debut, going 6 of 15 through the air for 81 yards, no interceptions and a 40-yard touchdown pass to Trevor Milburn in the final minute of the contest.
Milburn was the Campers’ leading rusher with 70 yards on 13 attempts. Trevan Powell, who played behind the center in the Wildcat in the Campers’ game against Northern in the fall, carried the ball seven times for 64 yards. Braylon White added 60 yards on 12 carries, including a 7-yard TD to open the scoring.
The Sentinels are 61-32-4 all-time against Allegany and have won each of the last 14 meetings since the Campers topped Fort Hill in the 2009 Class 1A West Region Final.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.