CUMBERLAND — The city of Cumberland has wound up in possession of the former Allegany High School entrance facade pieces, despite the parts being owned by Allegany County.
The concrete facade was removed from the former school on Sedgwick Street as part of the prep work for the facilities demolition which is expected to begin any day. Comprised of nearly 80 pieces — some with ornate design work — the facade parts were numbered for reassembly, placed on pallets and covered with plastic wrapping.
Allegany High School representatives took possession of the school's copper lettering and the blocks they were attached to, which will be put on display at the new school on Haystack Mountain. They will also receive 500 red bricks which will be used to create a flower bed at the new Allegany.
Councilman Rock Cioni and other city officials made an 11th hour appeal to offer safe keeping for the remaining concrete facade parts thinking they would be used in the future. However, not all city officials were happy about inheriting the large amount of concrete material. The massive facade, if reassembled, is roughy 25 feet tall and 18 feet wide.
City officials made a final decision Tuesday at City Hall to store the facade pieces for six to 12 months to see if any collectors would take all, or parts, of the entrance way.
"There is a total of 18 pallets and (the pieces) are labeled and there are directions for reassembly," said Jeff Silka, city administrator. "Our view is, because the county took the extra effort to have them palletized, wrapped up, and ready to go ... we have to take them. We don't really have any more inside storage space. But there is, at the Wastewater Treatment Plant (in South Cumberland), a lay-down yard where we can put them temporarily."
The former Allegany High School is owned by the county making the facade pieces, which are sitting at the school, theirs.
"It's probably the best thing to take (ownership)," said Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss. "It is disappointing that the county went to all the extra expense to palletize and mark something without having a plan. It is sort of dumped on us to take it."
Morris added, "With storing it, there should be a time period, probably a year of so, to see if someone is interested in it. If not, let it go."
Silka and Councilman Eugene Frazier said the facade pieces could be offered up to the public. Allegany graduates could seek pieces to put on display at their home or place of work.
City officials had not yet determined the cost of taking the pieces to the land fill. They also said the concrete could be used as fill for construction projects.
Morris said the members of the Fade To Blue (program operated by Michael Hunter Thompson), who are putting on a reception and exhibition on Allegany High School in July, may be able to find a home for the facade pieces.
"The spirits are high with the Allegany High School graduates at this time. If it doesn't happen now, I don't think it will," said Morriss.
The former high school, built between 1925 and 1926, was shuttered after a new $55 million Allegany was constructed on Haystack Mountain in 2018. Allegany County has hired Demolition Services Inc. of Culpeper, Virginia, who submitted a bid of $677,611, to raze the structures.
