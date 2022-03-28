MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Allegany Magazine was named Magazine of the Year in the 2021 Best of CNHI editorial awards contest — the second straight year for the honor.
The monthly magazine — celebrating its 16th year — was selected among 18 other publications in Division I of parent company CNHI LLC’s 22-state footprint. The magazine is a sister publication of the Times-News.
“Allegany Magazine continues to reinvent itself as it moves forward in the world we live in,” Publisher Robert Forcey said. “Shane Riggs and the other writers for the magazine do a great job to bring fresh and relevant topics to the community that would not see the light of day without their help. In addition, the photographers are tremendous and really show Cumberland and the community that we represent.”
Forcey attributes “a team effort” to the magazine’s success. “We are looking forward to the next issue, even as we recognize the outstanding work that they have done,” he said.
The judges recognized the magazine “for its diverse coverage, vibrant photography, numerous local feature articles and tailored content — with stories and departments related to the focus of each edition.”
”I know I hold the title of managing editor but I honestly couldn’t do what I do without an amazing support system,” Riggs said. “And I owe a huge debt to our truly talented and loyal group of correspondents, columnists, photographers and stringers. We have a few who have been with us from the very beginning. I want to thank every writer and photographer who trusts us with their words and images.”
Working with Riggs are Carisa Fazenbaker, who joined the staff in January as an account executive, and Vaughn Burnheimer, who serves as the publication’s chief designer.
”Shane and his team produce award-worthy content every month, and I’m happy to see Allegany Magazine again named the best magazine in our company,” General Manager Chip Minemyer said. “This recognition is the product of Shane’s dedication to planning his magazine content while developing a team of local writers and photographers, maintaining strong ties to the community, working with Vaughn Burnheimer to provide the building blocks for powerful design — and now partnering with Carisa Fazenbaker to build up the business side of this magazine. I hope the community realizes how special it is to have a magazine of this caliber right here in Cumberland.”
The Southern Indiana Business magazine in Jeffersonville, Indiana, captured the Division II Magazine of the Year designation. The Division III winner was the Moultrie (Georgia) Scene.
“I hope Allegany Magazine can continue to be a jewel in the company crown and more importantly a treasured staple of the community it serves for a long time,” Riggs said.
