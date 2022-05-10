Shane Riggs, fourth from left, managing editor of Allegany Magazine, is presented CNHI’s Magazine of the Year award by Donna Barrett, the company’s chief executive officer, at the Times-News offices on Tuesday. Also shown, from left, are Chip Minemyer, Allegany Magazine general manager; Barrett; Robert Forcey, publisher; Riggs, Vaughn Burnheimer, design and graphics manager; and Carisa Fazenbaker, advertising account executive. This marked the second year in a row that the magazine won the company's top honor.