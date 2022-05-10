Magazine award pic

Shane Riggs, fourth from left, managing editor of Allegany Magazine, is presented CNHI’s Magazine of the Year award by Donna Barrett, the company’s chief executive officer, at the Times-News offices on Tuesday. Also shown, from left, are Chip Minemyer, Allegany Magazine general manager; Barrett; Robert Forcey, publisher; Riggs, Vaughn Burnheimer, design and graphics manager; and Carisa Fazenbaker, advertising account executive. This marked the second year in a row that the magazine won the company's top honor.

 John Smith/Times-News

CUMBERLAND — Allegany Magazine received Magazine of the Year honors Tuesday for winning the 2021 Best of CNHI editorial awards contest — the second straight year for the honor.

CNHI CEO Donna Barrett presented a trophy to Managing Editor Shane Riggs in a ceremony attended by magazine correspondents and other CNHI executives at the Times-News offices on Baltimore Street. 

The monthly magazine — celebrating its 16th year — was selected among 18 other publications in Division I of parent company CNHI LLC’s 22-state footprint. The magazine is a sister publication of the Times-News.

