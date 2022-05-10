CUMBERLAND — Allegany Magazine received Magazine of the Year honors Tuesday for winning the 2021 Best of CNHI editorial awards contest — the second straight year for the honor.
CNHI CEO Donna Barrett presented a trophy to Managing Editor Shane Riggs in a ceremony attended by magazine correspondents and other CNHI executives at the Times-News offices on Baltimore Street.
The monthly magazine — celebrating its 16th year — was selected among 18 other publications in Division I of parent company CNHI LLC’s 22-state footprint. The magazine is a sister publication of the Times-News.
