CUMBERLAND — Allegany Magazine was named Magazine of the Year in the 2020 Best of CNHI editorial awards contest.
“Allegany Magazine won Magazine of the Year honors in Division I for its locally relevant content, design and diverse voices,” according to a release Sunday from CNHI LLC of Montgomery, Alabama, the parent company of Allegany Magazine and the Cumberland Times-News.
The monthly publication — celebrating its 15th anniversary this year and captained by Managing Editor Shane Riggs —was selected from more than 50 magazines within its division inside CNHI’s 22-state footprint.
“This recognition comes as Allegany Magazine celebrates a milestone year and sincerely reflects the community involvement and its support of its regional lifestyles magazine,” Riggs said. “I am very grateful to the judges on the panel that selected Allegany Magazine as the Magazine of the Year and I am very appreciative to all of our readers, photographers and contributors who have helped make the magazine what it has become, particularly in this last year.”
Judges praised the magazine’s community involvement in its collection of stories that ran and cover photos that were selected in 2020 – particularly the August 2020 edition that covered the COVID-19 pandemic and the September 2020 issue that highlighted the Cumberland Pride Festival.
“The August issue, dedicated to community response to the pandemic, impressed the judges as an example of bringing the issue home with audience interaction. The accompanying images struck a compelling chord,” according to the CNHI release. “Judges found the September LGBTQ magazine cover a brave choice and the inside content on sexual identity well done.”
The photographs on the covers that were judged were shot by Karen Morgan of Karen Moran Photography and by Brooke Long of C. Brooke Photos. Cover design on both editions was done by Vaughn Burnheimer. The August 2020 edition contained stories and commentary related to the community response to the COVID-19 crisis while the September 2020 edition spotlighted stories from members of the local LGBTQ community.
Allegany Magazine is a sister publication of the Cumberland Times-News. It is available by subscription and by single copy sales at more than 50 retail partners in the area. This is the first time in its 15-year history that the magazine has been tapped for this national corporate distinction.
