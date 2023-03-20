CUMBERLAND — Allegany County public schools will once again have a pre-Labor Day start for the 2023-2024 school year with the first day of school being Aug. 23.
The Allegany County Board of Education released the academic calendar for the upcoming year at its regular meeting Tuesday.
Teachers will report on Aug. 16. The first day of school for students will be Aug. 23 with a three-hour early dismissal.
“We are doing something different with pre-k and kindergarten,” said Kim Kalbaugh, chief academic officer. “We are proposing a staggered start for them and that’s to allow our teachers to set practices and routines with a smaller group of students at the beginning of the school year.”
Pre-k and kindergarten with a last name that begins with A-L only will report on Aug. 29 and Aug. 31. Children with a last name starting with M-Z will report on Aug. 30 and Sept. 1.
Kalbaugh said the traditional holidays will be observed.
“Thanksgiving break as well as the Christmas break are on there and we also have our Easter break,” Kalbaugh said. “We do have built in the calendar day April 23, 2024, for the Primary Election Day so we need to be off that day with schools and offices being closed.”
For inclement weather days, the calendar has three asynchronous learning days with students using the Schoology platform, and if additional inclement weather days occur, there is an additional five synchronous learning days with virtual real time instruction with a teacher.
Report cards for academic year will be issued on Oct. 26, and for 2024: Jan. 11, March 20 and June 6.
The last day for seniors will be May 17.
Kalbaugh said the last day of school is May 30 for all other students and May 31 for teachers if all goes to plan.
“Our last day for students without any built-in days would be May 30 and our last day with the built-in days will be June 6,” Kalbaugh said. “For our teachers that would also mean, if we don’t use any of the built in days, and we don’t have inclement weather, that they would get out before June which is kind of unprecedented for us.”
For more information visit acpsmd.org.
