CUMBERLAND — Canal Place came to life Saturday afternoon with the sound of music and the smell of barbecue as a couple hundred people gathered for the Allegany County NAACP’s first ever Juneteenth celebration.
While the group hosted a Juneteenth march in 2020, Saturday’s festival was part of a series of events spanning the course of the weekend. Friday night, the group hosted a gala for members, and on Sunday hosted a Father’s Day cookout at the Pine Avenue park.
Ahead of the festivities beginning in the afternoon, Saturday started out with virtual meditation at 6 a.m. Following a remembrance ceremony for Williams Burns, the group marched from Emmanuel Episcopal Church on Washington Street to Canal Place for the family-friendly festival.
Across the grass at Canal Place, more than 30 Black-owned businesses and community groups set up tables in a big circle encompassing the small field. Festival-goers had the chance to dine on a range of options, like savory pulled pork from Virginia-based Stephens City Diner or crispy cheesesteak egg rolls from Hyndman, Pennsylvania’s Darryl E/Z Mini Mart. Other vendors sold everything from purses to popcorn and T-shirts, with the entire day set to a steady stream of lively music.
After performing his set with friends as Black Guy Fawkes & The Co-Conspirators, county NAACP Vice President Ian Robinson took a break to the side of the stage and reflected a bit on the amount of work it took to coordinate the weekend.
The process of coordination, Robinson said, began back in February. In remarks Saturday between bands, President Tifani Fisher noted that Robinson assumed much of the heavy lifting in terms of organizing while she was hospitalized for 41 days in the weeks leading up to the event.
“It’s hard to describe” seeing how well the day came together, Robinson said.
“It was just very surreal seeing this much unity in the community,” Robinson said. “This is for us, but it’s for the community as well. It’s a little piece of Black culture for everybody, for us to share.”
Across the field from the stage, NAACP youth engagement chair Tawni Arthur spent the afternoon maintaining a well-trafficked arts and crafts table for the kids present. By 4 p.m., Arthur said, the “slime” they were making — a tactile mix of contact lens solution, glue, baking soda and food coloring — was so popular with the children that they’d run out of the necessary crafting supplies. Kids had “a blast” making their own gooey toy, Arthur said.
“It’s a nice turnout of people coming and going,” Arthur said as she cleaned up the table a bit after the last batch of slime-makers left. “I love that we have the turnout we have. I’m also obviously excited to see it’s been made a national holiday, but on a political level, there’s much more that needs to be done in that regard. But, it spreads awareness even further of the holiday. I’m excited for that. I hope that more people wanting to celebrate it will come out next year, too.”
Health chair Nikita Green said they’d used the day to connect with folks about diabetes, high blood pressure and other health concerns that frequently appear in the Black community, as well as pass out gift bags with masks, water bottles and hand sanitizer. A raffle table set up at their tent also proved extremely popular, Green said, and they’d also had staff from UPMC Western Maryland and Villa Maria Behavioral Clinic present.
“(Fisher) had a vision of how she wanted things to go, and we made her vision happen,” Green said. “Next year will be even bigger and better. For the first Juneteenth festival, I think it turned out really good.”
It was important to them, Green said, to plan an “inclusive” event for the whole community.
“Black culture is American culture,” Green said. “It’s important to share a little bit of what makes us us with everybody.”
Asked for her thoughts on the day’s outcome shortly after the final band played — the Suitland go-go outfit 4 Life Project — Fisher gave just one word.
“Amazing,” Fisher said.
