CUMBERLAND — Hundreds of motorcycles rumbled through the area Friday morning as part of America’s 9/11 ride — the 22nd anniversary of the event held to honor first responders and remember the sacrifices made when terrorists attacked America on Sept. 11, 2001.
The ride began Friday morning at the 9/11 Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where a terrorist-hijacked Flight 93 crashed into a field during the attacks, and continued through Cumberland with a rest stop at Rocky Gap State Park at 9:15 a.m.
Victoria Kriner-Eisenhour of Fredericksburg, Pennsylvania, was making the journey for the 16th consecutive time.
“I always wanted to do the ride in remembrance of 9/11 and all those who perished on that day,” she said. “I started in 2007. I had to wait until I got my first bike.”
People lined the streets and stood on overpasses and bridges to show their support for the ride.
“Because everyone came out, it reminds you that America hasn’t forgotten,” said Kriner-Eisenhour. “People are everywhere. It’s an amazing tribute.”
Friday’s ride ended at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia. On Saturday, the motorcyclists are scheduled to ride to the Pentagon before making their way to ground zero in New York City.
“This is my first chance to make the ride,” said Walt Megonigal of Charlottesville, Virginia.
“I served 26 years in the Marine Corps. I was drafted in 1967 and I stayed because of this country. I finished in the first Gulf War and retired after that.”
People across the globe watched television coverage in 2001 when two-hijacked jets struck the World Trade Center towers in Manhattan.
“I watched on TV; I was working in Baltimore,” said Megonigal. “I heard about the first one ... left my classroom ... and they televised the second (plane strike). I spent 26 years and three wars trying to avoid something like that and there it was.
“I’m afraid people will forget. We were attacked. America had never really seen that. We have to remember and stop demonizing each other. We need to realize we are all Americans and someone is out to get us. They did it.”
Andrew Dyer, of Cleveland, participated in the ride with his son Will Dyer.
“I didn’t know much about the ride but a friend invited us to go,” said Andrew Dyer. “I’m a veteran. I spent 20 years in the Marine Corps. I saw 9/11 when it happened and I saw the aftermath so I decided to be a part of this.
“It’s the camaraderie and the amount of people that showed up. Just living your everyday life ... everybody is kind of doing their own thing and you think everybody’s divided. Then you come here and see all these people. It’s heartening.”
Will Dyer was not yet born when the attacks occurred.
“I wasn’t around,” said Will. “You feel how much the country changed after that happened. It is cool to see everyone here and the people along the sidewalks.”
The event, one of the only police escorted motorcycle rides, is hosted by the America’s 911 Foundation, Inc.
Colette Stroh, of Lebanon, Pennsylvania, took part in the ride with her daughter and granddaughter. “We are passing on the tradition,” said Stroh. “We are teaching them. My daughter has a bike on order.
“My husband got involved years ago. I rode one time with him and this year I have my own bike and decided I was going to come out and help remember those that we’ve lost.
“It is so important to go to all three of the sites and remember everyone that we lost that day. I hope they teach in history classes for years to come. We all remember exactly where we were that day.”
Kriner-Eisenhour said people come from other countries. “We even have people from Canada. We’ve had people from Australia come who fly over and rent a bike to ride.
“It’s heart touching. It reminds us that they are not forgetting.”
