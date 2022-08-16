9/11 Ride to result in Friday street closures
CUMBERLAND — America’s 9/11 motorcycle ride will result in traffic delays on several downtown streets Friday morning, according to Cumberland Police.
Riders will enter Cumberland via state Route 36 and continue south on Mechanic Street turning left onto Frederick Street. The riders will then travel Frederick Street until reaching Nave’s Crossroad and then onto Interstate 68 where they will stop at Rocky Gap State Park, police said.
Traffic will be stopped temporarily on the main route and all intersecting routes, police said.
