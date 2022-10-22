CUMBERLAND — Andee Thompson, in honor of her late husband Bob Thompson, has been chosen as the parade marshal for the annual South Cumberland Business and Civic Association Marsha L. Thomas Memorial Halloween Parade.
Andee Thompson worked at WCBC Radio for just over 35 years. She started in the traffic department, then moved into sales and was the voice of the WCBC Radio Auction for 22 years. Andee Thompson started broadcasting the South Cumberland Halloween Parade live on WCBC in 1990 with Jim Robey, then with Dick Yoder and Paul Mullan, and has been there almost every year until she retired in June.
Bob Thompson started his career in Allegany County Public Schools in 1980 at Washington Middle School, teaching seventh grade choral music and started the annual school musicals. He went on to teach music at the Career Center, Bel Air Elementary School and Flintstone School. Then, in 1990, Bob Thompson was asked to take the choral director position at Fort Hill High School.
Bob Thompson’s classes included Voice Choir, Senior Choir, American Musical Theatre and the well-known Sentinel Sounds Show Choir that performed outside of the school at events and functions as well as at churches in the area.
Bob Thompson enjoyed working on the annual musical theater productions at Fort Hill. He helped with the band in different capacities through the years as the Sentinelettes adviser and assistant band director.
Andee and Bob were married for 44 years and have two children and two grandchildren.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.