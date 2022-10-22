CUMBERLAND — The annual South Cumberland Business and Civic Association Marsha L. Thomas Memorial Halloween parade will be held Wednesday at 7 p.m.
The evening will begin with the judging of costumed mummers at 5:30 p.m. at Smith Park, located between Race and Seymour Streets. Participation will be limited to individuals 12 years of age and younger. The Grand Mummer trophy is being donated by The Sports Shoppe.
The Grand Mummer and winners of the judging will lead the parade and will be introduced at the reviewing stand. All mummers as well as the winners will walk the parade route to show their various costumes. Parents of the mummers are required to accompany their child through the parade route.
The reviewing stand will again be located in the parking lot of the HRDC building at 125 Virginia Ave.
Parade participants are to form in their designated areas beginning at 6 p.m. The first division units are to enter their formation area from Oldtown Road, turning down Pennsylvania Avenue. The division captains will then direct the units to their line-up area.
The units participating in the second through ninth divisions are to enter their formation areas by using Industrial Boulevard and turning up the street their division forms on and proceed to their formation area where division captains will direct the units to their position.
Buses carrying high school bands and their equipment trucks/trailers are to proceed to the disbanding area once they have unloaded. Parade spectators are reminded to park their vehicles and walk to their desired location to view the parade to alleviate unnecessary congestion in the formation areas. No vehicles are to be using First Street through Fourth Street during the formation and parade time unless they are units of the parade.
All formation areas and streets, to include alleys leading to them, will be closed at 5:30 p.m. No parking will be allowed on these streets after 4 p.m. Those streets affected are Virginia Avenue, West Industrial Boulevard from Virginia Avenue to West Third Street, East First Street from Virginia Avenue to Wempe Drive, South Street from First Street to West Industrial Boulevard, Pennsylvania Avenue from Oldtown Road to Fourth Street, Seymour Street from First Street to Fourth Street and Grand Avenue from First Street to Second Street. Race Street will remain open for emergency vehicles.
The parade lineup is as follows:
First Division (forms on First Street from Arch Street to Pennsylvania Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue to Oldtown Road): Cumberland Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol, Costumed Mummers, Parade Marshal Andee Thompson, honoring the memory of Bob Thompson, Allegany County Sheriff’s Office, Justice for Travon, City of Cumberland Fire Department, Northern Garrett High School Marching Band, Allegany Health Nursing and Rehab, Cresaptown Eagle Riders and Frosty’s Speed Shop.
Second Division (forms on South Street from First Street to Second Street): Bedford High School Marching Band, Friends of Dave Caporale for Allegany County Commissioner, Forever Media, Lepley’s Dance Studio and “Never too late Girls,” Cumberland Healthcare Center, Classic Car Wash, Little Caesar’s, ABATE of Western Maryland and Ellerslie Volunteer Fire Department.
Third Division (forms on East First Street between South Street and Wempe Drive): Hampshire High School Marching Band, Joe George for City Council, Ali Ghan Shrine Club, RE Temple No. 118 Daughters of the Nile, The Cumberland Scottish Rite and Bowman’s Addition Volunteer Fire Department.
Fourth Division (forms on South Street from Second Street to Fourth Street): Paw Paw Pirates Jr./Sr. Marching Band and Color Guard, Anthony for Allegany, Janet Heavner for Board of Education, Hogs and Patriots Foundation MD-2, Unified Community Connections, Smith’s Custom Meat and Retail, Cumberland Renegades Football and Cheer Teams, Buckley’s Towing and Mountain Amateur Radio Club.
Fifth Division (forms on South Street from Fourth Street to West Industrial Boulevard): Hope for Hyndman Marching Band, Mike McKay for Senate, Bob Farrell, David Bohn and Linda Widmyer for Board of Education, Dixon Dance Studio, Western Maryland Food Bank, Aaron and Eric Bittner, Cumberland Saints Football and Cheer Teams, Burgmeier Hauling and Ridgeley Volunteer Fire Department.
Sixth Division (forms on Pennsylvania Avenue from First Street to Second Street): Frankfort High School Marching Band, Allegany Communications and WVRC Digital, state Sen. George Edwards, Miss Maryland USA Caleigh Shade, Will’s Mountain Cloggers, Western Maryland Auxiliary Police, Planet Fitness, 1971 Volkswagen in Memory of Joan Mellotte and Mountain Maryland Search and Rescue.
Seventh Division (forms on Pennsylvania Avenue from Second Street to Fourth Street): Mountain Ridge High School Marching Band, Citizens for Jimmy Furstenberg for City Council, Patriots Cheerleaders, Girl Scout Troop 14089, Special Classic Sports and Hand’s of Hope, Riverside BMX, Bishop Walsh Student Council and Bishop Walsh Homecoming Court, Cresaptown Eagles Football and Cheer Teams and Cresaptown Volunteer Fire Department.
Eighth Division (forms on Seymour Street from First Street to Third Street): Allegany High School Marching Band, Allegany High School Arrowettes, Allegany High School Homecoming Court, West Side Hunters Football and Cheer Teams, The Salvation Army, Neil Parrot for Congress, Comfort Keepers, Miss Forget Me Not Pageant and Corriganville Volunteer Fire Department.
Ninth Division (forms on Grand Avenue from First Street to Second Street): Allegany and Mineral County Crime Solvers, Shiloh Dom’s Jeep Wrangler, South Cumberland Auto Detailing and More, First People’s Community Federal Credit Union, Fort Hill High School Homecoming Court, Fort Hill High School Cheerleaders, Fort Hill High School Marching Band and Sentinelettes and District 16 Volunteer Fire Department.
The parade will move west on East First Street to Virginia Avenue, then south to West Industrial Boulevard. Parade participants and parents are reminded that disbanding is not to occur at the corner of Virginia Avenue and West Industrial Boulevard, but in the area between Kirk Auto Sales and West Third Street.
Parade participants are reminded that no candy or other items are to be thrown to spectators during the parade. Candy or handouts are to be distributed during the parade by walking the sides of the street to hand items directly to the spectators.
