LONACONING — The great mystery of Coney Market’s multimillion-dollar Powerball winner has finally been solved, but the general public will still never know who claimed the largest prize in Maryland Lottery history.
A group of anonymous winners, calling themselves simply “The Power Pack” have reportedly claimed the $731.1 million prize, according to state lottery officials, who announced that the award had been claimed Wednesday afternoon.
Maryland is one of 11 states allowing lottery winners to remain anonymous.
When the winning drawing was first announced in January, Coney Market quickly became a hub of local, state and national media attention for a time. Store owner Richard Ravenscroft and his staff were presented with a $100,000 check for selling the winning ticket in February.
Initially, there was some confusion after rumors that a Lonaconing couple were the winners proved false. The couple penned a letter to the Times-News informing the community they were not so fortunate to refute the rumors.
“The winner who purchased the ticket checked it about a half-dozen times before stating in disbelief to the rest of the Power Pack, ‘This can’t be right, I’m going to work.’ The single Quick-Pick ticket was the only one the Power Pack purchased for the Jan. 20 Powerball drawing,” according to a Maryland Lottery press release.
Where the winners reside is unknown as well.
“The Power Pack told lottery officials they have no plans to change their lifestyles,” the release said. “They would like to invest the money to take care of their families and positively impact their communities ‘for generations to come.’”
According to the release, the group had until July 21 to claim the prize. They chose to accept it as a lump sum of more than $366 million after taxes.
