CRESAPTOWN — A correctional officer of the North Branch Correctional Institution was injured and taken to the hospital after being assaulted Tuesday by inmates, according to the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services.
The officer reportedly suffered injuries that were not life-threatening when he was allegedly assaulted by two inmates in an unspecified area of the maximum-security prison located on U.S. Route 220 at Cresaptown. He was taken to UPMC Western Maryland for treatment.
The incident is being investigated by DPSCS detectives and NBCI officials, as is an assault on Saturday at the state prison that sent two employees to UPMC Western Maryland.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.