CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The head of West Virginia Public Broadcasting has stepped down. The West Virginia Educational Broadcasting Authority on Monday accepted the resignation of Carl “Butch” Antolini during an emergency virtual meeting.
Antolini’s resignation was effective Friday.
The board accepted Antolini’s resignation with no discussion following an executive session. The board appointed Eddie Isom, the station’s chief operating officer and director of programming, to fill Antolini’s position on an interim basis.
Board chairman William File did not return a call seeking comment, nor did Antolini.
Antolini is a former spokesman for state Gov. Jim Justice. He was appointed interim director of the board in October 2021. The former director, Chuck Roberts, was terminated earlier that month, weeks after Justice appointed new members to five of the board’s eight positions. The board made Antolini its permanent executive director in May 2022.
Antolini previously worked as communications director for the West Virginia Department of Agriculture and as general manager and executive editor of the Beckley Register-Herald. He also worked for the Times-News in Cumberland, The Dominion Post in Morgantown and The Inter-Mountain in Elkins.
Antolini and Public Broadcasting came under fire in December after reporter Amelia Ferrell Knisely was abruptly let go from her part-time position there after she reported stories about allegations concerning people with disabilities being abused in state-run facilities. Her termination followed the state Department of Health and Human Resources demanding that one of her stories be retracted.
“I was let go from my job at WVPB last week following threats from DHHR about my reporting on DHHR’s treatment of people with disabilities,” Knisely wrote on Twitter Dec. 28.
In a statement that month, Antolini denied political interference and firing Knisely and said a lot of the information being disseminated about the situation was inaccurate. He said Knisely was let go when a full-time reporter was hired.
Knisely is now reporting for West Virginia Watch.
