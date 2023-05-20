FORT ASHBY, W.Va. — An archaeological dig taking place at Ashby’s Fort is seeking evidence of buildings within the fort that Col. George Washington ordered built for frontier defense in 1755.
Stephen McBride has been heading up a team of archaeologists, both professional and amateur, that has unearthed artifacts and evidence of earlier occupation of the site. McBride, who has been leading the exploration of the site for 15 years, will give an updated report on his findings at Ashby’s Fort Museum on Saturday at 7 p.m.
Following McBride’s discussion, Burt Kummerow, president of Historyworks Inc., will offer a multimedia presentation, George Washington Grows Up, 1751-1758.
“We all know George Washington as the father of our country, on our dollar bills and celebrated by sales on President’s Day. His essential role in American history was hammered out by hair raising adventures on the Appalachian frontier when he was a young man,” Kummerow said. “We can follow his path to greatness as he faced life and death struggles with the French and Indians and as he grew up in the crucible of war.”
Kummerow, former president of the Maryland Historical Society, is the author and co-author of five books and many articles, including “War for Empire,” “Heartland,” “Pennsylvania’s Forbes Trail,” and “In Full Glory Reflected, Discovering the War of 1812 in the Chesapeake.” In 2018, he became the founding director of Maryland’s Four Centuries Project, (Maryland400), laying the groundwork for a successful celebration of Maryland’s 400th Anniversary in 2034.
Ashby’s Fort Museum is located on Dan’s Run Road across from Fort Ashby Elementary School.
