CUMBERLAND — The new coronavirus could not have hit at a much worse time for the world of sports. As March Madness, the NHL and NBA playoffs and MLB Opening Day loomed, the virus wiped those slates clean for the foreseeable future with spring and warm weather on the horizon.
Following a mild winter, it made the anticipation for the upcoming season of golf at local courses that much higher. While many of the local courses closed up shop amid the coronavirus outbreak — Fore Sisters, Rocky Gap and Cumberland Country Club, to name a few — some have found ways to stay open during the closure of all non-essential businesses and stay-at-home orders by the hands of Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice.
As of Monday, Polish Pines Golf Course in Keyser, West Virginia, and Oakland Golf Club are both open to varying degrees.
In a Monday Facebook post by Polish Pines Golf Course, LLC, it stated that the nine-hole course would remain open daily “for play by members and green fees.”
With that, the course issued various guidelines while the clubhouse and restrooms would be closed to all players. All fees, including cart rentals, would be made via credit card only.
“Tee times are to be scheduled by phone for green fees, and the credit card number will be taken at that time,” the post added. “When arriving for scheduled tee times, players will go to the clubhouse doors to be checked off the list. Walk-on green fees will stand outside the clubhouse entrance, give the cc number to Missy, who will enter the number for payment.”
Polish Pines reminded players that social distancing should be maintained while on the course and that although food or beverage wouldn’t be sold from the clubhouse, players could bring their own beverages and be responsible for cleaning up after themselves at the end of their rounds.
While cart rentals are still available, Polish Pines added that carts would be sanitized after each round to help prevent the spread of germs.
Elsewhere in the Mountain State, Valley View Golf Club, in Moorefield, remained open as of March 25, with the number of people in the clubhouse at one time being limited to five. Carts are available and, like Polish Pines, will be disinfected after each round.
In Maryland’s westernmost county, Oakland Golf Club is open to members only and carts will not be available.
In a Facebook post dated April 1, the Oakland Golf Club shared that it had received permission from Garrett County State’s Attorney Lisa Thayer-Welch to remain open for course members only.
“The Board of Directors received a message from Lisa Thayer Welch, State’s Attorney for Garrett County, who informed us that after additional consultation and review of guidance opinions from the Governor’s Legal Counsel, they have decided to take a broad approach to the provision of the Governor’s Order as it pertains to ‘outdoor exercise activities’ which are deemed essential activities,” read the Facebook post. “Golf is certainly an outdoor exercise activity, so persons can participate as long as they abide by the law to not be in a group that exceeds 10 people and the requirement to maintain social distance. Travel to participate in this essential activity is allowed. Of course, the shop/business side is not essential, so must remain closed.
“What this means for the Oakland Golf Course membership is that although the course is still closed and the pro shop is not open for business, we have received a ruling that it is okay for members only to go out and walk the course if they choose and adhere to social distancing. No golf carts will be available. No flags will be on the greens, nor cups in any holes, since we are in the process of aerating. Also, no rakes will be in the traps (you may want to use your clubs to rake as best you can).
“Note that walking the course will be at your own risk as it relates to any slipping, tripping, falling, and such. Also, we are only allowed to do this as long as everyone is vigilant in following the social distance law mentioned above and keeping the public and non-members off the course.”
The Oakland Golf Club posted another update last Friday, reminding players that only paid members for the 2020 season may walk the course, and that all others would be asked to leave. The post added, “This is a privilege that we will lose if we are not vigilant about it!”
If there is one positive for local golf courses to take from the coronavirus pandemic, it is the timing and that with proper precautions and direction from local, state and government officials, courses can soon open back up and not take much of a hit on the business side of things.
“We’re looking at the silver lining; which is the timing,” read a statement emailed to the Times-News from Rocky Gap. “Golf season is just getting started and it is our hope that we will be able to reopen Rocky Gap Golf Course before we enter what would normally be our peak season. We look forward to opening as soon as it is safe to do so and look forward to having golfers back out on the course.”
While some courses were already taking precautions before closing up shop during the outbreak, Rocky Gap is looking to implement ways to prevent the spread of germs once the course opens back up.
“Golf is a great social distancing activity,” said Rocky Gap Casino Resort Vice President and General Manager Skylar Dice. “Like the rest of the resort, there was added emphasis on hand sanitizers for our guests and added signage to encourage hand washing. There was not a great deal of time to make wholesale changes, as our season doesn’t normally start to take off until April most years.
“When we are able to re-open the course, the NGCOA (National Golf Course Owners Association) has developed a very detailed operating guide to enhance sanitation and safety, going touchless with such measures as online pre-payments, spacing out tee times, and removing bunker rakes and coolers.”
Kyle Bennett is a sports reporter for the Cumberland Times-News. Follow him on Twitter @KyleBennettCTN.
