Local players in all three classes were voted to the West Virginia All State volleyball teams after the season by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.
East Hardy senior Sierra Miller landed on the Class A first team, making her the lone local selection to a top team. Her Cougars squad finished as state runners up after falling to Wirt County in the title game.
Frankfort senior Nia Smith (AA) and Hampshire senior Renee Killough (AAA) appeared on their respective classes’ second teams.
Six players were deemed special honorable mentions. Hampshire’s Lainee Selan represented Class AAA locally; Keyser’s Virginia Breedlove and Frankfort’s Anna Shaffer in AA; and Gracie O’Neil from Moorefield, Erin Riggle from East Hardy and Hannah Lafferre from Petersburg were honored in West Virginia’s smallest class.
Keyser’s Kaelyn Kesner (Class AA), Moorefield’s Remi Hinkle (Class A) and Petersburg’s Aaliyah Goldizen (Class A) checked in as honorable mentions.
