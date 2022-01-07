school bus.jpg

The following area school districts and colleges are closed or delayed Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, due to inclement weather:

• Allegany County — closed
• Bishop Walsh School — closed
• Mineral County — closed
• Garrett County — closed
• Hampshire County — closed
• Grant County — closed
• Hardy County — closed.
 
• Frostburg State University opening at 10 a.m.
• Allegany College of Maryland opening at 10 a.m.
• Garrett College opening at 10 a.m.
 
 

React to this story:

0
0
1
0
1

Tags

Trending Video