The following area school districts and colleges are closed or delayed Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, due to inclement weather:
• Allegany County — closed
• Bishop Walsh School — closed
• Mineral County — closed
• Garrett County — closed
• Hampshire County — closed
• Grant County — closed
• Hardy County — closed.
• Frostburg State University opening at 10 a.m.
• Allegany College of Maryland opening at 10 a.m.
• Garrett College opening at 10 a.m.
