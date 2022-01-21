CUMBERLAND — Despite several years of investment and state support, a $55 million project to help stop the dumping of storm water and sewage effluent into the Potomac River is in jeopardy after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers pulled its support.
City officials provided an update on the project during a work session Tuesday at City Hall.
The state of Maryland has been seeking to prevent dumping into the Potomac River for decades. A primary culprit has been discharge stations along the river known as combined sewer overflows, or CSO outfalls.
Although many CSO outfalls have been remedied across the state, several communities in Maryland still have CSOs, including Cumberland. Constructed nearly a century ago, Cumberland's antiquated subterranean system includes miles of combined stormwater and sewer lines, with several CSO outfalls at various points along the North Branch of the Potomac River. A feature of CSOs is that during heavy rains, pressure on the piping system is relieved by allowing effluent to be released into the river.
To remedy the situation, the state has been placing communities like Cumberland under a consent decree that requires the issue to be resolved by 2023.
The cost of fixing the problem by separating the combined lines throughout the city has been estimated at over $250 million and would include massive amounts of digging throughout the city.
Engineers developed an alternate plan around 2012 that would alleviate the problem for an estimated $55 million with limited amounts of digging.
Supported by the state, the plan includes installing a 78-inch pipeline at a large outfall located behind Canal Place known as the Mill Race outfall. During heavy rains, overflows would be captured by the pipeline, which would transport the effluent approximately 1.2 miles south to a 5-million gallon storage tank buried beside Cumberland's Wastewater Treatment Plant in South Cumberland. There, the effluent could be stored until it could be treated and released back into the river.
Through the use of state grants, a design plan was created, which was supported by the Army Corps of Engineers. Installation of the 5-million-gallon holding tank was completed in 2020. The project has already consumed nearly $20 million in grant funding.
However, the Army Corps of Engineers, which is responsible for the flood control system at the site, had a change of heart.
"The Corps is sensitive to our situation, but there has been a change of personnel on their side," said Bobby Smith, city engineer.
The problem for the Corps is plans to bury a 2,000-foot section of the pipeline in the earthen levee adjacent to the Potomac River beside the C&O Canal Towpath. The pipeline pathway leading to the treatment plant is precariously positioned between the river, levees and National Park Service property where the canal and towpath are located.
"The question for the Corps becomes, 'What will your project do to our system's ability to mitigate flood damage?'" Smith said. "Will it compromise the levee to the point it will not perform?"
The Corps questioned if there was a levee failure during a major storm event if it could result in significant damage to the city, Smith said.
The Corps objections are likely to lead to a delay of at least a year, according to Smith.
"It is disheartening," he said. "Our stance is we have accommodated for that in our design without compromising the levee. It is unfortunate that we now have to go the extra mile to prove our design, which we feel is a technically sound design. We think we have done our due diligence."
Smith said he remains cautiously optimistic.
"I'm hoping the outcome of this is they will allow us to install it where we located it and they give us strict construction guidelines. There are plenty of places pipe has been installed (in the levee) but not this large of pipe running inside for that distance," said Smith.
Although some of the pipeline has already been installed in other sections, the issue has now caused a halt in the work. "The Maryland Department of the Environment will not let us continue with the project until the issue is resolved," said Smith.
