CUMBERLAND — Law enforcement officers conducting a drug sweep in the city Friday made 10 arrests and served a pair of grand jury indictments, according to Cumberland Police.
During the operation, officers seized 129.9 grams of heroin/fentanyl, 8.5 grams of crack cocaine, one gram of methamphetamine and 474.5 grams of marijuana.
Officers also conducted 22 traffic stops that included 11 scans by drug-detecting dogs during the day-long operation.
Police said the names of those charged are being withheld due to further investigations and possible future charges.
In addition to Cumberland Police, those taking part in the interdiction included the Allegany County Sheriff's Office, Allegany County Narcotics Task Force, Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division and the Allegany County State's Attorney's Office.
