KEYSER, W.Va. — The Mountain Arts Guild is looking to expand its ranks with membership drives at several Mineral County locations.
The guild advocates for the arts in the Potomac Highlands and surrounding region, according to President Brenda Caldwell.
“Our area is steeped in rich history and hosts a robust arts community,” Caldwell said. “You’ll find everything from traditional and historically inspired arts and crafts to unique and innovative modern art forms.”
The guild is conducting a spring membership drive starting Tuesday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Mineral County Tourism and Mineral County Chamber of Commerce office, located at 21 N. Davis St. in Keyser, directly across from the Post Office.
“Anyone can apply for membership in the Mountain Arts Guild — you do not have to be a Mineral County resident or even an artist — to join,” Caldwell said.
Memberships are available for artists, individuals, families, students, businesses and nonprofit organizations with a love for the arts and arts education, she said.
Mountain Arts Guild also will be set up on April 10 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Ashby’s Fort Museum Center, 227 Dan’s Run Road in Fort Ashby.
On April 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the guild will set up at Queen’s Point Coffee, 101 Armstrong St., Keyser.
“Our goal is to build and sustain a multifaceted year-round program of arts activities and events in Mineral County, as well as to expand art appreciation in our region,” Caldwell said.
The guild’s purpose also includes encouraging economic development and tourism and facilitating the growth of the community into an established regional arts destination, Caldwell said.
“Art is such an important part of every community. Art is also a way to celebrate a community. Tourists love to visit cities or areas that have a rich art scene,” said Mineral County Tourism director Ashley Centofonti.
“I have been very fortunate to have had the opportunity in my lifetime to travel to dozens of cities and towns all across the country, and the one thing that elevates the best of these places is a vibrant arts community,” said Randy Crane, president of the Mineral County Chamber of Commerce.
“The arts feed people’s souls and are as necessary as a safe, warm bed and good food,” Crane said.
Those who sign up for a membership will be entered into a drawing for a free gift basket. For more information, email info@mountainartsguild.com, call 304-790-7081, or 304-788-2513 or message the guild on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.