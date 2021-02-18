FORT ASHBY, W.Va. — A number of artifacts have been donated for display inside the Ashby’s Fort Museum, some in memory of loved ones.
John Dominic presented an 18th century black powder fowler for display.
“The fowler, a musket typically used for bird hunting, was used extensively during early colonial times,” said Barbara Crane, board member of Friends of Ashby’s Fort Museum.
“This type of gun was carried during the French and Indian War by the colonial soldiers who were required to provide their own firearms,” she said.
Chearyl Rogers gave several artifacts in memory of family members, including a Native American stone mortar in memory of Mary Van Pelt; an 18th-19th century bar pistol in memory of Dalton Rogers, Darius Rogers and Darrin Alan Rogers; an early-American powder horn in memory of Dalton Rogers; and an early American leather shot pouch in memory of Dalton Rogers and his Hollenback relatives.
“Local interest in the fort has grown in recent years, evidenced by gifts from good friends,” Crane said.
These artifacts will be incorporated into the exhibits being developed inside the museum’s 1783 log building, with a projected ribbon cutting this spring.
“Even while being closed because of the coronavirus, Ashby’s Fort Museum has had a very active year,” Crane said.
In the fall, historical reenactors held events on the fort grounds and the museum has been open for small groups by appointment.
“A parking lot now invites visitors to take an easy walk around the recently installed outdoor exhibit that explains life in the French and Indian War fort of 1755,” Crane said.
A grant from FirstEnergy has enabled maintenance and continuing improvements to the site.
Friends of Ashby’s Fort also received generous grants from the West Virginia Humanities Council for archaeological exploration and education.
The West Virginia Division of Culture and History made possible major improvements to the fort’s exhibits in the 1783 log museum building.
