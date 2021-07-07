CUMBERLAND — Auditions for an original play, "Almost Heaven," will be held July 10 from 2 to 4:30 p.m. at the Allegany Arts Council, 9 N. Centre St.
The casting is for a performance reading of the play to be given on Sept. 18. Sought especially are an 8- to 10-year-old boy and four women and men 23 to 50 years of age. The musical drama will feature dance rather than vocals so also needed is a choreographer and female and male lead dancers.
For more information, contact playwright Penny Knobel-Besa at 301-478-2735 or email pkbphotos42@gmail.com.
