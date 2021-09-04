As if the heat and humidity weren’t enough in July, August served up a second helping of scorching heat and miserable humidity causing our grass and flowers to wilt and nearly die. But, as we always say, a tropical system or a few heavy thunderstorms can turn everything around and replenish Mother Earth.
We were facing over a 5-inch deficit in rainfall and a healthy turnaround in August and closely followed by the remnants of Ida our rainfall totals will be headed into the plus column.
Total precipitation for August totaled 4.66 inches, which is 1.49 inches above the average of 3.17 inches. August is the first month this year that precipitation finished in the above normal column as well as the most precipitation for any month in 2021 to this point.
February was also above average but only by .15 inches. The maximum temperature climbed to a scorching 101 degrees near mid-month while the minimum was a very pleasant and fall-like 56 degrees.
The average maximum for the month was a hot 88.5 degrees and the average minimum was a stuffy 65.6 degrees. Numerous thunderstorms and many foggy mornings were recorded during the month. Streams and rivers were at very low levels until thunderstorms and rain from Tropical Storm Fred briefly muddied waterways along with a rise noted everywhere.
A few days later rivers and streams were right back down to lower levels as the heat and dry weather returned. The temperature profile for August was stunning. Two days exceeded the 100-degree mark, 11 days were in the 90s, 16 days remained in the 80s and just two days stayed in the 70s. The last time the Queen City hit the 100-degree mark was July 2016.
Activity in the tropics began to ramp up in August with Tropical Storm Fred sloshing ashore and making his way up the Appalachian Mountain chain dropping some well needed rain and giving us a temporary break in the heat.
Hurricane Grace crashed into the eastern mainland of Mexico causing urban and flash flooding. Henri started as a tropical storm then into a hurricane racing up off the Atlantic Coast and hitting the New England states with flooding and a deadly storm surge.
Ida didn’t pose much of a threat at first but rapidly developed into a Category 4 hurricane devastating parts of Louisiana and Mississippi before setting sights on the Appalachians and mid-Atlantic causing all kind of problems. Due to my deadline, Weatherwise will have all the facts and figures on the remains of Ida next month.
Tropical Storm Julian ran out of gas in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean and an area of disturbed weather actually tried to get going off Delmarva but fizzled out. Tropical Storm Kate as of this writing didn’t appear to be a threat to the United States at the moment. Six named storms in August and we still haven’t reached the peak of hurricane season.
The Climate Prediction Center is forecasting temperatures to average above, below or about normal for September while precipitation is forecast to be well above average. The outlook for September, October and November indicates temperatures to be above average while precipitation should average above, below or about average.
Here are some flooding impacts in Cumberland and the surrounding area. This is something you may want to keep for future reference.
• River stage — 35 feet. Levees protect the city of Ridgeley, West Virginia, to approximately this level.
• River stage 31 feet — Levees protect the city of Cumberland to at least this level. Some areas are protected even higher.
• River stage 30 feet — Levees protect the Cumberland Water Treatment Plant to approximately this level.
• River stage 27 feet — Water covers the C&O Canal Towpath south of Cumberland.
• River stage 25 feet — Water begins to flood homes in Wiley Ford, West Virginia.
• River stage 23 feet — Water approaches homes on Canal Road in North Branch.
• River stage 22 feet — Water reaches substation in Wiley Ford and approaches an outbuilding. Portions of Kelly Road in Cumberland and Canal Road in North Branch also are vulnerable to approaching water.
River stage 21 feet — Much of Mexico Farms airstrip is flooded, and water approaches nearby structures.
• River stage 20 feet — Water floods several areas of farmland east and southeast of Cumberland Regional Airport. Water also begins to flow into low-lying area south of Ridgeley, West Virginia, that is not protected by the levee. However, no personal property is affected in this area.
• River stage 19 feet — Water reaches the Gene Mason Sports Complex in Cumberland.
• River stage 17 feet — A low spot on Airport Road in Wiley Ford is flooded. A livestock field southeast of the Cumberland Regional Airport also floods.
• River stage 15 feet — Water approaches the airstrip at the Mexico Farms airport.
• River stage 12 feet — Low-lying farmland west of Mexico Farms begins to flood.
August is over and in a couple of weeks we’ll be looking at the first day of fall. A gorgeous time in the tri-state area with loads of events at our doorstep. Until next month, relax and enjoy. See you in October.
Tim Thomas is a graduate of Fort Hill High School and has been affiliated with the National Weather Service since 1965.
