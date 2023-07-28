CUMBERLAND, Md. — With record-breaking heat hitting many parts of the country, medical professionals are reminding people of the dangers that come with the sultry summer air.
Temperatures are forecast to top 90 degrees for the second straight day locally on Friday, placing stress on those who work outside or don’t have air conditioning.
Dr. Rameen Shafiei, director of emergency medicine at UPMC Western Maryland, issued a reminder Thursday of the precautions to take during heat waves.
“The first way you can avoid any issue is to avoid going out in the heat whenever not absolutely necessary,” Shafiei said. “Days like these are the kind of days you are going to want to cancel your outdoor activities. Postpone them until later in the week next week when things are starting to cool off. That is priority number one.”
The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory spanning from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. Temperatures will top out in the 90s, but could feel well over 100 degrees.
Shafiei said precautions are imperative for anyone who must be outside.
“Obviously, there are some people who have to be out in the heat, whether for work or family or other obligations,” he said. “If you are going to have to be outside for an extended period of time, always make sure you are well prepared. Bring along enough water for not only yourself but for anyone else that might be with you.
“Whatever your estimate (of supplies) might be that you think you might need, double that. So if you are going to bring one bottle of water, bring two. If you are bringing one (ice) pack, bring two. If you don’t have with you what you need then you could end up fighting a losing battle.”
Shafiei said wearing long, loose-fitting clothes and a wide brim hat to protect from the sun’s rays also helps. He recommends a 10- to 15-minute break for every hour in the sun.
“You are also probably going to want to shorten your day. You don’t want to break any records or try to finish the roof job on days like these.”
The weather service bulletin advised of the potential for heat-related illness, and suggested drinking plenty of fluids, staying in air-conditioned areas and out of the sun.
Shafiei said heat exhaustion doesn’t take long to set in.
“You end up expending a lot more fluid than you expect on days like today,” he said. “You lose a lot when you sweat and when you use the bathroom and it can really catch you quickly that you are suddenly dehydrated,” he said. “If there is someone who has been in the heat and they are saying they are not feeling well, you want to immediately remove them from that element and get them inside into an air-conditioned environment with air moving.
Put them in front of a fan, something that will blow air across the skin, then get them undressed and give them water. Put cool rags on their neck and groin. Help them cool off.”
Shafiei said call 911 if the person doesn’t respond to the cooler air, “because heat exhaustion can turn really quickly into heat stroke. They need to be in the hospital.
“If they tell you they are not feeling good, they are already beyond dehydration,” he said. “They are entering the realm of organ failure. That is when heat stroke starts to take over and the patient becomes unresponsive.”
It is a vicious spiral downward when patients become beyond dehydration and into heat exhaustion and heat stroke, the doctor said.
“They are not having a true stroke in the sense of the traditional stroke we take care of in the hospital,” Shafiei said. “They call it stroke because the patient’s completely losing their neurologic baseline.
“They can actually start to appear better; they stop sweating when they reach a certain threshold,” he said. “That can fool those who are not trained to think they are feeling better. But they have actually crossed the point of no return where if they are not in a hospital setting it is going to be lethal.”
Shafiei said it is important to keep an eye on friends, co-workers, sports team members and especially the very young and elderly.
He said finding cool places is important during a heat wave such as a cooling center, mall, church or library.
Mineral County Emergency Management said Thursday cooling centers would be available as needed at Keyser Volunteer Fire Department Station 2 and Short Gap Volunteer Fire Department. If in need, call the 911 Center at 304-788-4106 or 304-788-1821.
According to AccuWeather, Friday’s high is forecast at 98 degrees and Saturday’s temperature will top out around 90 with a chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Less humid conditions are expected Sunday, with a high of about 87.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.