CUMBERLAND — A rally in support of law enforcement will be held at Lashbaugh’s West in Frostburg on Sunday.
The Back the Blue rally is sponsored by the Allegany County Republican Women’s Club and the Hogs and Patriots Foundation and will begin at 2 p.m. All branches of law enforcement are welcome.
The event will be under the pavilion at Lashbaugh’s West, 20 W. Main St., and include raffles, auctions and live music by Jonathan Zinn. The featured speaker is Maryland State Police Trooper Brian DeHaven, who was struck by a vehicle during a traffic stop in Montgomery County on Dec. 1, 2021.
“We need to show them that they are valued,” said Tanya Gomer of the Republican Women’s Club. “We want them to know we are a community that takes pride in what they do. It’s important that we keep all of these people motivated to keep coming back.”
The day’s activities will be begin with a parade. Participants will gather at the Frostburg Plaza at 12:40 p.m. and they will move up Main Street to Lashbaugh’s West.
Numerous elected officials are scheduled to attend, including Dels. Mike McKay and Jason Buckel, Sheriff Craig Robertson, Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss and Frostburg Mayor Bob Flanigan.
“The biggest thing is we need to show these folks that we consider their values and things they do every day,” said Gomer. “We need to show thanks for the sacrifices they make.
“These professions are being targeted more and more. We are seeing people losing their motivation to stay in the profession. We want them to see the outpouring of community support. It can be one of the biggest rewards for them.”
DeHaven, who was assigned to the Rockville Barrack, was conducting a routine traffic stop and was outside his vehicle when he was struck by a driver in an SUV. He was transported to Suburban Hospital in Bethesda for treatment of his injuries. DeHaven has been undergoing months of treatment in an attempt to recover from his injuries.
