CUMBERLAND — Nestled in a small community east of Cumberland, the Baltimore Pike Volunteer Fire Company encompasses a proud, humble beginning.
The company was organized at a public meeting at Minke’s Tavern on Feb. 18, 1942, and incorporated on May 19, 1942.
Moving its meetings to Leslie Hinkle’s Store, the company purchased Minke’s in 1945 for use as a fire hall, later selling it in 1948. A new hall was then built off of U.S. Route 40, remaining operational until the state bought the land to make way for a new highway. In 1967, the company relocated to its present site.
The past 80 years has resulted in many changes — mainly involving fire apparatus. In 1942, the company purchased its first piece of equipment, an ambulance, followed by the purchase of a used fire truck.
Countless other vehicles have been acquired with each apparatus substantially better capable of meeting the community’s needs.
The company’s newest engine, built by 4-Guys, was purchased in 2019. This apparatus also meets county rescue engine standards by housing a 10,000 PSI Hurst tool as well as other vital equipment.
In 2020, a new Chevrolet 1-ton brush truck was placed into service. Equipped with a Martin Truck Bodies flatbed and custom toolboxes, this unit is versatile and skillfully organized to dually respond to EMS calls and brush fires.
The company has overcome numerous challenges, including extensive area flooding in June 1989. Regardless, they rebuilt and successfully moved forward. In 2012, the company discovered its building structure could no longer safely sustain the weight of its newer, heavier apparatus.
After receiving grant funding, groundbreaking took place in May 2013 to construct two full-size apparatus bays with an adjoining mechanical and sprinkler room. All challenges pale in comparison to the struggles the company faced when COVID-19 hit in 2020, which impacted fundraising, meetings and social gatherings.
“Despite COVID, we have boldly continued to serve our friends and neighbors — putting our lives on the line for the sake of saving others,” company President Gary Carpenter said. “And, we remain committed to fulfilling the mission that our founding members envisioned when they formed our company nearly 80 years ago. I believe they would be proud of us … especially now.”
