CUMBERLAND — City officials expect the Baltimore Street bridge to be rebuilt this year while the Cumberland Street span will be replaced in 2023.
Updates on a variety of city projects were given at a work session of the mayor and City Council held Tuesday at City Hall.
City residents and visiting motorists have been frustrated for several years with the condition of a number of bridges in the city. Although some in need of repairs are open, others like the bridges at Cumberland and Washington streets remain closed while the processes of design, permitting and securing grants move forward.
Bobby Smith, city engineer, said the Baltimore Street bridge will be the first to be reconstructed, with the process getting underway in the summer.
“That project has been submitted for PS&E (plan, specification and estimate),” said Smith. “We can’t move forward until we have a real estate certification complete.”
The Baltimore Street bridge crosses Wills Creek and is not encumbered by CSX Transportation railroad property. The span is owned by the city of Cumberland, making it eligible for federal funds for the repair work.
The expected cost is $1.7 million, with the federal government paying 80% and the city bearing responsibility for the balance. Smith expects work to begin on the Baltimore Street bridge in August with the span remaining open during construction.
Smith said the Cumberland Street bridge should be replaced with a new span in 2023. The mayor and City Council voted Tuesday to approve $106,000 as the city’s 20% for final design plans. The cost of the bridge is split between the city and Allegany County, with the county paying 80% from its federal bridge fund.
“At this point, we would simply be waiting for State Highway (Administration) to say ‘you are good to go for final engineering,’” said Smith. “From that point on you are typically one year from advertising (for contractors). SHA is very concerned with our bridges issues. They contact me on a regular basis.”
So far the city has invested $205,000 into the Cumberland Street bridge project for design and preliminary engineering work.
Smith said the John J. McMullen Bridge, which spans Queen City Drive and CSX railroad tracks, is also in need of repairs. The bridge allows motorists on Centre Street to reach Frederick Street on the city’s East Side.
“There are no structural concerns with the McMullen Bridge. We are not talking about closing it,” said Smith. “It just needs some minor structural items that need to be addressed; to do it now will cost us a lot less than if we wait five years.
“Hopefully we will be in the design process this summer. We believe it is a $300,000 project. In our state aid (which consists) of federal funds we have about $550,000. Basically we get about $50,000 a year contributed (by the fed) into that fund and it builds up ... then you submit the projects you want to do.
“I plan to use the federal funds for maintenance-type items on bridges. After (the McMullen Bridge) we will probably do some maintenance work on the Valley Street bridge. There are some minor items that need to be addressed on it but that is probably six years down the road or so.”
