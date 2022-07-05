CUMBERLAND — City officials may be putting the $10 million downtown mall renovation project out to bid to prospective construction companies by Aug. 1.
Known as the Baltimore Street Access Project, plans include reinstalling Baltimore Street through the downtown pedestrian mall following the replacement of underground utility lines. The plan also includes a new streetscape with plants and shrubs, as well as reimagined parklets.
The latest timeline for the project was disclosed at a City Council work session held Tuesday at City Hall.
"In accordance with the state requirements, every July 1 they come out with a whole new set of specs, tweaks and amendments," said Bobby Smith, city engineer. "So, we have to update our specs to reflect that. So that will happen this week with it being submitted to the state by Friday."
The project, which is essentially considered a roads project since Baltimore Street is being reinstalled through the mall, has been going back and forth between the city and state and federal highway administrations. Each entity supplies comments and makes requests and then changes are made before the plans are once again recirculated.
"From there it will go to the Federal Highway (Administration) and that should be a seven- to 10-day turnaround for them to give us permission to bid the project," said Smith. "What we are expecting is to get it advertised by the end of the month."
Smith said it takes about six weeks to advertise and accept bids from construction companies. Once the bids are received, the final drawings must be again sent for approval by state and federal authorities.
"If we get approval to proceed in December, they can begin acquiring material on order and do demolition work through the wintertime," said Smith.
Smith said the work is not likely to cause interference with the city's ability to hold the annual New Year's Eve celebration.
The total project time from start to finish is expected to be 18 months. The latest timeline would put the bulk of construction taking place in spring.
Officials with the Cumberland Economic Development Corp. are preparing mitigation plans for downtown businesses to help them work with any inconveniences that may occur during the construction period.
Although the project is currently estimated at roughly $10 million, city officials have budgeted $12.5 million to account for cost overruns and change orders. The cost of the project is largely covered by state and federal grants.
Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss asked Smith, "With the budget we currently have, what is your gut feel on the estimates coming back now with everything that is going on with the inflation rate?"
"I'm a firm believer that we can't worry ourselves with what the free market is going to do," said Smith. "We can speculate on it but it won't help anybody. Anything could happen. But we don't know we have a problem until we know what we are looking at."
