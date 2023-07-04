CUMBERLAND — The smell of fresh ground coffee will soon be in the air at The Rosenbaum building.
Local company Basecamp Coffee will be locating in the ground floor of The Rosenbaum, 118 Baltimore St., on the downtown mall.
The building is owned by local businessmen Chris Hendershot and Garrett Eagan.
“We are really excited to have them,” said Eagan. “Having coffee at the building is very desirable and Basecamp is a great company.”
Eagan said the first and second floors of the five story Rosenbaum should be open for business sometime in August. The first two floors will be primarily businesses and office with the upper stories containing apartments and Airbnb units.
The downtown pedestrian mall is currently in the midst of a $16 million renovation project that should be completed early next year.
“It’s an exciting time to be doing business in the area,” said Hayden Ort-Ulm, owner of Basecamp Coffee. “There is a positive outlook downtown and there is some tangible stuff going on.”
Ort-Ulm said a coffee shop will be a good addition with residential and commercial growth taking place with renovations at both the McMullen Building and The Rosenbaum. In addition to businesses like Loft 129 and Lost Mountain Barbecue, it was announced last week that D’Atris Pasta and Subs will be going into the McMullen Building by autumn.
“That end of the mall, it’s almost necessary to have a coffee shop location for all those employees that work in those offices and the residential units,” said Ort-Ulm. “It is almost a necessity they have a coffee shop built in.”
Ort-Ulm got his start selling coffee at local farmer’s markets in 2015. He added a brick and mortar shop at 108 Greene Street in 2019 providing locally-roasted, high quality coffee to local and regional restaurants, coffee shops, hospitals and retail stores.
Eagan and Hendershot purchased both the McMullen Building, 138 Baltimore St., and The Rosenbaum and are renovating them. Basecamp Coffee will be the second commercial tenant landed for The Rosenbaum.
Eagan said the first tenant securing space is AJ’s Cookie Jar owned by Ashley Emerick.
“At The Rosenbaum, they already have a tenant that is a baker so they wanted us to do more on our coffee,” said Ort-Ulm. “We will do a full espresso line and hot and cold coffees and iced teas as well. We’ll have in-house made flavors, we don’t bring in our flavor syrups; we do everything in house.
“We will have a cold case where we’ll continue to carry our local beverages like the Western Maryland Lemonade that’s been real popular.”
Ort-Ulm said the shop on Greene Street will remain open.
“What I appreciate about Chris and Garrett, they are really geared towards the local scene and the local people,” he said. “They could have easily gotten Starbucks to open up a kiosk there. They are taking the local builders and contractors and having me talk to them to design my shop. They are taking the extra time to make sure it’s done right.”
A shared seating section will be provided for Basecamp Coffee and AJ’s Cookie Jar as well as additional vendors added in the future.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.