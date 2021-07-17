The Maryland bear hunt will pick up where it left off in October 2020, with 950 permits good for hunting bruins in any of the state’s four western counties.
“We don’t like to bump up the permits more often than every two years and we really didn’t get a good feel for last year’s hunt because of the weather,” said Harry Spiker, black bear project leader for the Maryland Wildlife and Heritage Service.
In 2020, the number of permits increased to 950. In 2019, there had been 800 bear hunting permits. In spite of that significant increase in opportunity, the harvest dipped, with 117 bears being checked in. In 2019, 145 bruins had been bagged.
“One day during last year’s hunt in Garrett County, the fog stayed and you couldn’t see past 50 yards,” Spiker said. Other days during the five-day season brought snow or rain or sleet or any combination thereof.
Spiker said better weather during the 2021 hunt Oct. 25-29 should result in a harvest higher than 117 bears.
Hunters may pay $15 and apply online (dnr.maryland.gov) for a permit through the end of August. The drawing will take place Sept. 3 and the DNR ID numbers of successful applicants will be posted online that day. Winners will also be notified by email or regular mail (their choice). Spiker recommends checking the email’s junk folder in the event the message went there instead of the inbox.
There were 5,716 applicants a year ago. That’s a record number, according to Spiker, topping the previous high of 5,491 in 2018.
Eighty-three of the bears bagged in 2020 came from Garrett County, with 23 from Allegany, eight from Washington and three from Frederick. The hunter success rate was 4.4%, the lowest since bear hunting returned to Maryland in 2004. The rate has been as high as 13% and for eight of the years has been higher than 10%. “That’s very good because throughout the region (including other states) the rate is 3 to 5%,” he said.
Spiker estimates the state’s bear population at 2,500 or so.
More bears are taken each year on private land than on public acreage. In 2020, private lands accounted for 87 of the 117 bears. Spiker points out, though, that the hunt area’s public lands hold plenty of bears. In Allegany County, for example, one year ago nine of the 23 bears killed there came from public property. The Green Ridge State Forest was good for six. Two came from Dan’s Mountain Wildlife Management Area and one from the Warrior Mountain Wildlife Management Area.
The average weight of bears taken in 2020 was 155 pounds, higher than usual. Numerous bears weighing between 200 and 350 pounds were checked in. The heaviest bear, 537 pounds, was bagged in Frederick County.
Washington and Frederick counties have been part of the bear hunt since 2016. Spiker said he anticipates that harvests will continue to increase there.
There will be three check stations, one each in Garrett and Allegany counties and one on the Washington/Frederick counties line.
Since 2018, the hunt has been a five-day affair. Before that, the hunt would be stopped once a predetermined kill quota had been reached or neared.
A year ago, restrictions associated with the coronavirus pandemic altered the check-in process. Instead of crowding a Department of Natural Resources crew and successful hunters into a garage bay where the bear would be weighed and examined, drive-through stations were set up in parking lots.
“We will have to see how (virus protocols) stand for this year’s hunt before we can determine if we return to the old way of checking bears,” Spiker said.
The greatest bear harvest took place during the 2016 hunt when 167 were tagged. The heaviest bear remains the 613-pounder taken in Garrett County in 2007.
