CUMBERLAND, Md. — Patrolman First Class Bronson Becker was awarded the honor Tuesday of Cumberland Police Department Officer of the Year.
Chuck Ternent, CPD police chief, made the announcement at the regular meeting of the mayor and City Council at City Hall.
"I am proud to announce that Pfc. Bronson Becker has been selected as our 2021 officer of the year," said Ternent. "Pfc. Becker is consistently one of our top performers. He maintains a positive attitude and is a mentor to many of the younger officers."
Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss presented Becker with a plague.
"Congratulations Officer Becker, we appreciate your service," said Morriss. "This is the best part when we are able to honor a city employee for their work and sacrifice for the city of Cumberland and its citizens."
Becker is a graduate of Allegany High School. After graduation, he enlisted in the United State Marine Corp. where he held the rank of sergeant. He joined the Cumberland Police Department in 2017 after completing Police Academy training.
"Pfc. Becker consistently does an excellent job," said Ternent. "He is one of our most ambitious employees and is one of our top performers, earning the DUI award for three consecutive years."
Ternent said Becker is a SWAT team member and is the department's only certified drug recognition expert.
"He consistently maintains high statistics and exceptional clearance rates," said Ternent. "Pfc. Becker worked on several major cases this past year and was instrumental in closing one of our murder investigations. As a matter of fact he had solved the case before we even knew we had a crime. He does a great job for us."
Becker resides in Cumberland and his wife Jordin and their children.
