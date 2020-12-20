CUMBERLAND — A Bedford, Pennsylvania, man is awaiting trial in district court after Cumberland Police arrested him Saturday in connection with a theft scheme that occurred earlier this year, Cumberland Police said.
David Dean Howe Jr., 55, allegedly pawned several items at a local pawn shop from February to April. He then reportedly used a stolen credit card to pay off the loan and get the items back, police said.
Howe was charged with identity theft and theft scheme. He was released on $1,500 bond pending further court action.
