CUMBERLAND — By noon on Friday, Cumberland was bursting with color after nearly 500 volunteers spent the day planting flowers and shrubs and completing other service projects at dozens of locations across the city.
The Day of Caring and Sharing, an annual community cleanup partnership between United Way of Allegany County, Let’s Beautify Cumberland! and the city of Cumberland, saw citizens from the region volunteering at 54 locations, including parks, roadside medians, planters, parklets and along Queen City Drive and at George Washington’s cabin on Greene Street.
“It was like a beehive of activity all over the city,” said Ed Mullaney of Let’s Beautify Cumberland! “It was a special day. One of the best we’ve had.”
Friday’s event was the 26th annual.
“It’s hard to even begin to thank everyone involved,” said Mullaney. “It’s was a great demonstration of cooperation. Butch Hendershot was a driving force behind getting it started back in the 1990s. He had family members there as well as his son Greg Hendershot. Michelle Walker at the County United Way has been wonderful and city of Cumberland.”
“The weather was perfect for it,” said Mayor Ray Morriss. “It highlights the beauty of our city. The best thing about it is how the community comes together — from big businesses to the small businesses who send their people out. It really brings people together.”
Numerous businesses contributed materials as well as employees. Mullaney said several businesses allowed employees to volunteer for the event while paying them for their hours.
Lisa Claus, president of the Women’s Civic Club, worked the event for the first time.
“In the past we had always made cookies for the lunch,” said Claus. “But, this year I joined in with some others. I enjoyed it very much and was happy it was a big success.”
Civic Club members planted marigolds, zenias and petunias in 10 planters around the Center City Parking Garage.
The volunteers finished their work by noon and many traveled to Constitution Park where they were treated to lunch.
Janet Wunderlick, a downtown property owner, participated for the third year. Wunderlick joined a group that filled planters around the Allegany Museum.
“I think it is a remarkable phenomena to organize that many people and organizations,” said Wunderlick. “There were people from their teens to twenties to people in their eighties helping. It was all across the town, including along Industrial Boulevard.
“We are now interested in getting support for helping us to water the flowers to help them to look good all summer,” she said. “Finding water supply is critical.”
