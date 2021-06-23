FORT ASHBY, W.Va. — The flower show and other competitive exhibits may have fewer than the usual number of entries, but evening crowds at this week’s Mineral County Fair are on the rise.
John Dodrill, a member of the fair board who oversees operations of the exhibit hall at the fairgrounds, said COVID may be a factor in the low number of participants, but the dates of the fair could be another reason.
“There’s not so many in the flower show, basically because it’s the spring of the year and not much is growing,” Dodrill said. “Our fair dates are set according to the availability of the rides.
“It might have had a little to do with COVID, considering there was no fair last year and people aren’t in the routine. We’re seeing good crowds because people have been cooped up and they want to get out and do stuff,” he said.
Members of both 4-H clubs and Mineral County Community Educational Outreach Service registered their entries on Monday. Categories for the flower show include junior and adult divisions. There also is a category for arts and crafts, including needlework.
There is no fee to enter the competition, Dodrill said. Ribbons and small cash prizes are awarded, with the winners having been announced Tuesday morning.
Other exhibits include the West Virginia Department of Agriculture’s campaign to eradicate the spotted lanternfly, an invasive insect native to southern Asia that was first detected in Pennsylvania in 2014.
“They actually found some of those in the local area,” Dodrill said.
Operation Heroes Support, a group that supports disabled veterans and first responders, also has a display in the exhibit hall.
“They do outdoor activities like hunting or fishing trips for the disabled veterans,” Dodrill said.
Fort Ashby Lions Club has a display featuring the brooms that the group sells. Potomac State College of West Virginia University also has a booth.
Representatives from the office of West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrissey are handing out informational brochures on current matters of concern such as child identity theft.
Mineral County Aging and Family Services, UPMC Western Maryland and StoneRise (formerly Piney Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center) also have displays, along with financial institutions and insurance agencies.
Private vendors are offering candles, plaques, baby gear, golf carts and more.
“We’ve got an outside vendor who does license plates and T-shirts,” Dodrill said. Another vendor has novelties and trinkets for kids, he said.
The exhibit hall opens at 6 p.m. The 72nd annual fair opens at 6 p.m. with a demolition derby at the grandstand at 7 p.m. and teen piano virtuoso Milo Allman taking the stage at 7 p.m.
