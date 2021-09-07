CUMBERLAND — Seth Bernard participated in his final public meeting as a member of the Cumberland City Council Tuesday as officials work to select a replacement from a field of applicants.
Bernard announced on Aug. 17 his intention to resign from the council effective Sept. 7. A compliance manager for IBM, Bernard cited the demands of his career and the responsibilities of family life as reasons for his decision to step down.
During a work session held at City Hall, Mayor Ray Morriss said that 10 people have applied to fill the seat vacated by Bernard. The city asked that anyone interested in serving the remainder of Bernard’s term, which ends January 2023, to send a letter of interest and resume to City Hall.
“I believe we have a good field of applicants to choose from,” said Morriss. He added that he expects the council to select a person to fill the seat by late next week.
In his final meeting, Bernard moved to tackle the issue of salaries for the mayor and council. In his final remarks, he requested a vote be taken to order the city’s salary and benefits commission to study the compensation for the elected officials, which has not been increased since 1978.
Council members make $4,800 and the mayor $7,200 annually.
Although he did not resign due to pay, Bernard said an increase is needed to attract a wide selection of candidates of all ages to serve. Bernard pointed out that the vast majority of elected officials are retired.
“No adjustments have been made in 40 years to the compensation for those who are ultimately responsible for guiding this city through better or worse,” said Bernard. “In order to have a diverse council, we need to attract candidates from across all forms of the professional realm and not just those who have the time simply because they are no longer employed full time.
“Higher pay for our elected leaders is a must. I would like to direct the Citizens Advisory Commission of Salaries and Benefits to evaluate the compensation for the mayor and city council immediately with the understanding that the individual’s pay increase would not begin until their current term is expired.”
Councilman Eugene Frazier seconded the motion and the move received unanimous approval.
Following the meeting, Morriss also spoke about the process underway to select a new city administrator. The mayor and council are seeking an administrator following the retirement of Jeff Rhodes on June 1.
Currently, Ken Tressler, the city’s director of administrative services, is serving as interim city administrator.
“We have been working with the search group and we have a good final list of candidates,” said Morriss. “At this point it looks like we will be interviewing five candidates for the position from all over the country. We will interview them late next week after we have chosen a city council member.”
The Mercer Group, a national personnel search firm, is handling the vetting of applicants. Morriss said he hopes to have a person selected and under contract by Nov. 1.
