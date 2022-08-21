Bill Crawford

I began writing my autobiography on April 22, 2008. It was significant because it was my mother’s last birthday.
She died just two days before her 82nd birthday, and I decided I didn’t want my children staring at me in a coffin and wondering what my life was like before their recollections of me began.
I ended up writing 50 chapters over 11 years, many of which were only a couple of pages long, and I divided them into three books: my childhood; my young adult years; and my years spent with my children on this Earth.
I wrote a chapter whenever the spirit moved me, and sometimes took months of on-and-off writing just to complete one chapter. It was a labor of love.
I rolled it out for Christmas 2019, celebrating my 70th year of life. I presented it to my three children, my sister and my wife, as gifts, on jump drives. I sort of expected mixed reviews. I was sort of disappointed.
My daughter said she would read a chapter here or there, but I really wasn’t expecting miracles.
My oldest son told me up front that he was not really into reading a lot, which I knew to be true, and my youngest son sort of hemmed and hawed, which I also expected.
Months went on, and I would offer contests to entice my people to delve into the tome, only to be disappointed all over again. Even my wife, who certainly does not need to prove her love for me, said she always had good intentions, but…
Then about a year ago I realized I was asking too much of my loved ones, who are all still working and leading busy lives, so I offered a compromise. I said I would send a couple of chapters every month or so, to make the task of reading a little easier.
My goal was simply to expose them to this part of my life while I’m still available to answer questions and/or provide details.
My daughter and oldest son said OK, but Kid No. 3 brought his crotchety old man to tears when he said he had already read book one and was well on his way through book two! Mr. Hem Haw the First turned out to be The Good Son after all.
So here we are, a week after celebrating my 73rd trip around Old Sol, and I get a package delivered to my dinner table, courtesy of Mr. McFeely and his co-workers at the USPS. It’s heavy, thick and hard. Aww, it’s a bowling ball! (Oops, sorry, that was the Old Man getting a Christmas gift from Ralphie’s mother!)
It’s actually a 216-page, hard-bound, professionally published version of “The Autobiography of Bill Crawford!” I quizzed my wife to see if she knew anything about this, and she confessed that my daughter had recently asked her for an updated photo of me. The tears flowed freely, and for a long time.
After I composed myself well enough to talk to my daughter, I rang her up and thanked her profusely. She said she was happy that I liked it, but that she couldn’t take credit for it. The person who got the idea, coordinated the process and made it happen was her 13-year-old-son, my grandson, Jacob!
Jacob was near the phone so I was able to thank him personally, albeit by long distance, and I think he was able to understand his old gramps through the sobs and sniffles that I loved his birthday surprise, and that it was truly the greatest gift I had ever received!
I don’t think Jacob has read my story yet because it was written in the vernacular of an old man who is used to using salty, yet not vulgar, language. But I think his mother reads the chapters, and then decides if they are appropriate for Jacob and his nearly-16-year-old brother’s eyes.
Jacob ordinarily is into science fiction and graphic design and things that his grandmother and I just have to nod about when he describes them to us, because we have NO IDEA what he is talking about! Of course the problem is we’re trying to comprehend his world with 70-year-old brains!
Jacob is an excellent writer in his own right, so it makes this birthday gift even more meaningful to me. Thank you, Jacob, for bringing an old adage to life: Good things happen to those who wait. You made this old man’s heart sing!
Bill Crawford is a LaVale freelance writer. His column appears in the Times-News on alternate weekends.
