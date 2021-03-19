CUMBERLAND — Thursday night’s game was bittersweet for Bishop Walsh.
Sure, the Spartans blew away Scotland Campus, 92-49, putting on their usual show with transition dunks and acrobatic finishes. But the display was also their last of the season.
In a year filled with cancellations, uncertainty and no Alhambra Catholic Invitational Tournament, Bishop Walsh finished on a high note.
“It was the last game for our seniors, so it was a little emotional,” Spartans head coach Dan Prete said. “I thought they handled the emotions pretty well, there’s no crowd.
“This year has been a blessing and a curse at the same time. I think they were able to learn a lot about adversity, so it’s going to help them for the rest of their lives.”
With three senior Division 1 commits in the starting five — Jalen Miller (Rutgers), Nestor Dyachok (New Mexico) and Ismail Habib (Austin Peay) — and two other fourth-years in Jordan Rayford and Ryan Prather Jr., Thursday was a coming-out party for the group.
Scotland Campus was caught in the crossfire.
After Miller — who finished the night with seven points — got in some foul trouble early, BW started to earn some separation in the second quarter.
The Spartans, leading 16-10 after one, burst out of the ensuing frame with a 9-0 flurry.
The second basket of that run was one of BW’s best of the night.
Miller jumped a passing lane for a steal near his own 3-point line and instantly flung a skip-pass to Habib with nothing but daylight in front of him. Despite the clear lane, the senior did a little spin and lofted an alley-oop to Travis Roberts for the slam.
Roberts ended the night with 18 points, second on BW behind only Prather’s 24. Next season, the junior will be the big man on campus.
“He’s got a lot of really nice offers,” Prete said. “He’s that rare shooting guard that just continues to develop. He’s learning more about getting off screens, but the kid can flat out shoot the ball.”
Scotland Campus stayed within reach, trailing 35-24 at halftime, even coming as close as 37-29, 1:30 into the second half after a trey. But Bishop Walsh responded in a big way, going on a 22-6 blitz to put the result to bed.
In that explosive third frame, Dyachok tallied 12 points — he ended with 17. Because the Spartans don’t have a traditional big man, the Russian import has been forced to spend most of his time in the post.
At the next level, he projects more as a small forward at New Mexico under recently hired Lobos head coach Richard Pitino.
“He’s such a mismatch problem,” Prete said. “He had to play five for us this year, he’s really a big three, small four. I’m excited for him, his development.
“He’s worked his butt off to simply get from Russia to here. It was really hard during COVID, but he figured it out and got back over here. He’ll be a really strong college player.”
Miller had one final salvo in the third. The fourth-year guard drove the paint and made a quick spin from right to left, ending up below the rim on the left side of the block.
It looked like he had nowhere to go with such a tight angle, but in one motion he scooped the rock over his shoulder and into the cup for the athletic finish, drawing a roar of approval from the BW bench.
As the most seasoned member of Prete’s program, Miller will be missed.
“He runs the team, and that’s why he’s going into the Big Ten to play next year,” Prete said. “He does such a wonderful job of just making sure we’re a unit. He can take coaching, I can get mad at him like I do a lot at everybody. But he can take it and can put it into play.
“That’s why he’s a point guard, and that’s special. You don’t see it as much anymore. You see guys that want to do it all for themselves and he wants to do it for the team. I had him in the eighth grade until now, and I’ve watched him grow and turn into a man. I’m excited for his future.”
The fourth quarter was all about the seniors, who produced highlight after highlight until eventually passing the torch to the younger generation of Spartans.
Going forward, it will be up to the likes of Roberts, Mikey Allen and Malik Bowman to steer the ship. By then, the group will be well-prepared for any adversity.
“They’ve all started at some point during the season, they’re all coming back,” Prete said. “I thought it would take us five years to get to this point, we did it in two-and-a-half.
“COVID really put a hamper on a lot of things, but we’re in a national conference with the seven best teams in the country. Not on the east coast, the country.
“So for us to go from where we started to there, it’s incredible. Every game next year is going to be a meat grinder, but that’s what I like to do.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.