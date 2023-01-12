GORMAN — An electrical malfunction was blamed for causing a predawn fire Thursday that destroyed a two-story barn on Nazelrod Road near Gorman, the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said.
The fire, which was reported by a neighbor at 3:10 a.m., broke out in a loft above a pen and claimed 20 goats, investigators said.
Gorman and surrounding volunteer firefighters controlled the blaze in about 15 minutes. The loss was estimated at $100,000.
