MCHENRY — An early Monday fire that caused $500,000 damage to a McHenry home remains under investigation by the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office.
Firefighters were dispatched at 1:11 a.m. to 148 Kathy's Way after a neighbor reported the fire to Garrett County 911.
Homeowners Harry and Kathryn Gemberling were away at the time of the fire, investigators said.
It took firefighters from Deep Creek and surrounding companies about an hour to control the blaze in the two-story dwelling. One firefighter reportedly suffered a non life-threatening injury at the scene, the fire marshal's office said.
