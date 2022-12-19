McHenry fire

Flames shoot from a home on Kathys Way in McHenry early Monday. The fire caused about $500,000 damage to the structure, the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said.

 Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office

MCHENRY — An early Monday fire that caused $500,000 damage to a McHenry home remains under investigation by the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office.

Firefighters were dispatched at 1:11 a.m. to 148 Kathy's Way after a neighbor reported the fire to Garrett County 911.

Homeowners Harry and Kathryn Gemberling were away at the time of the fire, investigators said.

It took firefighters from Deep Creek and surrounding companies about an hour to control the blaze in the two-story dwelling. One firefighter reportedly suffered a non life-threatening injury at the scene, the fire marshal's office said.

  

