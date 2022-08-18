CUMBERLAND — An Altamont Terrace family expressed concerns Tuesday over a blighted property next door which they believe could collapse onto their home.
Carolyn Morris and daughter Sabrina attended a recent meeting of the mayor and City Council where they expressed their concerns.
The blighted property is located at 104-106 Altamont Terrace, directly beside the Morris home.
Carolyn Morris said she moved to Cumberland from Baltimore to get away from inner city problems and now they are coping with a house beside them that is deteriorated.
"Right next door to me is a really old home that is falling apart and is about ready to fall on my house," Carolyn Morris said. "I'd like the city to knock it down or do something with it. I moved to Cumberland three years ago out of Baltimore city to flee the drugs and crime and now it's this."
The Morris family supplied the City Council with photos of the blighted property.
"I like it there. My house is beautiful," Carolyn Morris said. "I love Cumberland. It's nice and quiet. But I really need this house taken care of.
"You can see all the trees and top of the roof is falling down. It's leaning toward my house. It's about two feet from the side of my house and that is where the house is leaning over," she said.
A visit to the site reveals a chimney that appears to be leaning toward the Morris house. In addition, a portion of a wall from the blighted property has collapsed against the Morris home.
"There has got to be something we can do," Carolyn Morris said. "I have two grandchildren at my house and my daughter and I really don't want anything to happen. It's a bit of a concern."
Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss said, "What we'll do, we will get into this and find out exactly what the story is on the house. We will get with code enforcement and get back to you and see what we can do."
Morriss said he could not comment on the home's legal disposition at this time.
