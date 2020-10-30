GRANTSVILLE — The body of a missing Morgantown, West Virginia, man was found early Friday in a heavily wooded area off Lower New Germany Road, Maryland State Police said.
A hunter reportedly located the remains of Hassan Aino, 22, at 8:30 a.m. Police said Aino suffered a gunshot wound to the head and a .40-caliber pistol was located beside the body along with a whiskey bottle and baggie of suspected marijuana.
Police began searching for Aino on Tuesday after his abandoned vehicle — with a broken driver’s side window — was found Sunday by a hunter near the intersection of Lower New Germany and Avilton Lonaconing roads.
Police said the body was located about a half-mile from the car near a swamp and was outside of an area of more than 130 acres that had been searched by dozens of police and civilian search teams.
Investigators said the handgun was legally purchased by Aino about one month ago in West Virginia. It and other items at the scene were forwarded to the Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division laboratory for analysis.
State Police Criminal Enforcement Division investigators, crime scene technicians and a forensic investigator from the Office of the State Medical Examiner responded to the scene along with Maryland Natural Resources Police and troopers from the McHenry barrack.
