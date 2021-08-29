ADDISON, Pa. — After more than two days of searching the Youghiogheny Lake in Somerset County, first responders recovered the body of a Frostburg man at about 8 a.m. Sunday.
The Somerset County Coroner’s office identified the man as Siddappa Nagabushan, 79.
The coroner’s office said Nagabushan died of natural causes due to a heart attack.
First responders from 14 agencies in Somerset, Fayette, Westmoreland, Allegheny and Armstrong counties began the search 7 a.m. Friday at the lake in Addison Township, Somerset.
The rescue effort continued Saturday and ended Sunday morning.
An investigation is being handled by Pennsylvania State Police in Somerset.
Russ O’Reilly is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @RussellOReilly.
