CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Board of Education announced a new dual enrollment college program Tuesday that will give high school students career-path opportunities at Frostburg State University.
The new program was announced at the regular meeting of the school board at the main office on Washington Street. Although the school board has had a dual enrollment program available at Allegany College of Maryland for several years, the program at FSU, which will be offered in the fall, will be a first.
"This is an exciting program for the students of our community," said Kim Kalbaugh, Allegany County Public Schools chief academic officer.
Titled the "Bobcat Academy," the program allows eligible high school seniors in Allegany County to take courses at Frostburg State University for no cost.
"Benefits for participating in this dual enrollment program will get free tuition for all their college coursework, free books and textbooks and course materials, and a free laptop," said Kalbaugh. "The program will allow students to go to the Frostburg State University campus and actually take the coursework on the campus and actually be immersed into an actual college experience. We've worked with FSU for almost a year to put this together."
According to Kalbaugh, the dual enrollment program will concentrate in four areas of study.
"We are going to look at exercise and sports science, psychology, environmental science, and recreation and parks management," she said.
Parents wishing to enroll can file an electronic application until March 17, with school counselors available to assist. Students must have a grade point average of at least 3.0.
The Allegany County Public School System has offered a dual enrollment program with Allegany College of Maryland for the last six years. That program is designed primarily for teacher education with juniors and seniors eligible.
For the ACM program, Kalbaugh said "students can apply for a number of pathways for teaching: early childhood, elementary, middle school and high school as well. They will be on a fast track for teacher certification for that program."
Both dual enrollment programs at ACM and FSU focus primarily on transferable college credits.
"Most of the courses fit general education courses, so if the student would change their mind and want to go into a different field, most of the coursework will transfer into those fields as well," said Kalbaugh.
Board member Tammy Fraley asked if there was any limitations on the number of students enrolled in the programs.
Kalbaugh said there was no limit on the number of students accepted into the ACM program. The FSU Bobcat Academy, since it is a pilot program, will have a limit of roughly 20 students, she said.
For more on both dual enrollment programs, visit acpsmd.org.
