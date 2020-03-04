CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Board of Education on Tuesday unanimously approved the fiscal 2021 superintendent’s $116,369,085 operating budget.
Allegany County Public Schools Chief Financial Officer Larry McKenzie provided a summary of the financial plan.
Maryland school systems cannot bond debt, levy taxes or raise revenues on their own, he said.
The state will provide revenue to the school district based on student enrollment and the area’s relative wealth.
“In Maryland … we must work within the constraints of funding that have been approved and appropriated to us,” McKenzie said.
Local government is obligated to fund ACPS annually, and the school system must present a balanced budget to county commissioners, which is set for a hearing March 26, he said.
“Once the board adopts it, it becomes their budget and that is what is taken to the county,” McKenzie said. “(If) changes need to be made, we will come back and make changes at that point.”
The school system’s fiscal 2020 approved budget was $115,757,533.
The biggest slice of the latest budget pie chart is the Salaries and Wages category at $67,980,839.
“Our budget is very much people driven,” he said.
The financial plan also includes new high school English textbooks for grades nine and 10 at $180,000, and new elementary reading and math textbooks at $695,000.
“This is the first textbook series we’ve seen in a number of years,” McKenzie said.
In other ACPS news:
• The deadline for the public to complete a survey pertaining to the next school superintendent is March 16. Learn more at mabe.org and acpsmd.org.
