CUMBERLAND — Allegany County education officials said Tuesday that state tests for English and math are a cause for concern in evaluating student progress.
Results from 2023 testing under the Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Program for English Language Arts and mathematics were discussed at length during a meeting of the Allegany County Board of Education.
Board member David Bohn called the local and state average scores “disheartening.”
The tests are developed at the state level and administered beginning with grade three. The scoring falls into four tiers, with scores in the third and fourth tiers considered proficient. Scores below 50%, in tiers one and two, are not considered proficient.
Testing in ELA showed Allegany County students equaling or exceeding state levels at all grades accept 10th. The scores ranged between 43% and 55% proficiency for local and the state averages. Allegany County’s seventh grade students fared the best, scoring a 52% proficiency over the state average of 47%.
Trina Simpson, supervisor of accountability and assessments, presented the results to the school board.
“In English we are either at or above the state level in six out of seven of the areas,” said Simpson. “We also hold very consistent (statewide) across the grade levels in English.”
However, testing results for mathematics were significantly lower than ELA. Scores for the local and state averages at all grade levels in math ranged from 6% to 41% proficient.
Allegany County students bested the state average at every grade except eighth. Eighth grade results were the lowest of all testing levels, with local students scoring 6% while the state average was 7% proficient.
“How with the math (grade) eight — does that mean that 7% of our students (statewide) are proficient?” Bohn asked Simpson. “It is very disheartening that only 6% (are proficient locally) in something as important as math.”
Simpson said up to 35% of eighth-graders opted to take the algebra I test instead of the eighth grade test, reducing many of the top students in the cohort. “Usually the top students take your algebra test,” said Simpson.
In algebra I test results, Allegany County students scored 25% while the state average was 18% proficient. Allegany County students trailed the statewide average by the most in the Geometry exam, with local students scoring 9% to the state average of 24% proficient.
Bohn said, looking at algebra I testing, “... still only 25% of our students were proficient? What are we doing as a system to improve this? ELA is better, but still 50% of our students are not proficient in English.”
“Over the last two years this is a new test,” said Simpson. “The test design of math from what I hear is harder to attain proficiency. It is something we are looking at. But as you see, the state decreases as well, it is not just Allegany County.”
Jeff Blank, school system superintendent, said the test results are now being issued to the counties quicker.
“Obviously statewide there is a problem with our tests,” said Blank. “Now we have data which will make it much easier for us to zero in on the issues.”
“We do feel that a lot of the challenges with this are with the exams themselves that have been developed at the state level,” said Kim Green Kalbaugh, chief academic officer. “We hope that some of that can be worked out. We believe our students have stronger skills than what the test is showing currently.”
Kalbaugh said special labs are now available to help students struggling in reading and math.
Simpson said things have improved since the coronavirus pandemic.
“We have bounced back from COVID,” said Simpson. “We really have. We took a significant drop as everyone did in the state. We know that counties of high poverty and special needs have taken longer to recover. So the bounce back has been impressive.”
Allegany County Public School students return to the classroom on Aug. 23.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.