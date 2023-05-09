CUMBERLAND — Officials with the Allegany County Board of Education announced Tuesday that they will explore increasing consequences for students with illegal drug and alcohol violations, particularly graduating seniors.
The topic was brought up during Tuesday’s regular meeting of the board at the BOE’s home office on Washington Street.
Board President Robert Farrell asked the school board to review guidelines in place for the punishment of students found drinking underage or using illegal drugs. He asked that the school system’s policy committee also review current guidelines to see if the penalties are sufficient.
The issue emerged when Farrell was asked if Allegany County should look at policies that the Anne Arundel County Board of Education put in place to penalize offenders. Anne Arundel’s policy can result in seniors being excluded from extracurricular activities, including participation in the graduation ceremony.
Farrell said any changes could not be implemented now.
“We have to look at the whole thing,” said Farrell in a Times-News interview following the meeting. “It’s not something you can work through in a couple days. It’s too important. You couldn’t do it a couple weeks before graduation.”
Anne Arundel’s policy states, “Graduating students who violate Board policies on possession, consumption, or distribution of alcoholic beverages, controlled dangerous substances, counterfeit controlled dangerous substances, noncontrolled substances as defined by the Annotated Code of Maryland, or other intoxicant at any time during the last four weeks of school prior to the last scheduled day for graduating students, or during the time between the last scheduled day and the graduation ceremony, whether the activity takes place on school buses, within a school building or upon any school property, or during any school, school related, or Board sponsored activity, whether held on school property or at locations off school property ... shall be prohibited from participation in all senior activities, including proms, award ceremonies, and graduation ceremonies.”
Farrell said such a policy would have to be thoroughly examined before bringing it to a vote.
“I think we are going to have to research it,” he said. “You can’t wing this thing. It does appear, on the surface, to deter kids from doing drugs and alcohol so they can graduate and do whatever.
“But, you have to look at the whole thing. We have good people on the policy committee, retired principals and attorneys. But you have to clearly evaluate it and see how it would fit.”
Farrell said Anne Arundel adopted their policy last year.
“They sent letters home to parents, they had to sign that they are aware of it,” said Farrell. “You have to have parent involvement and all that.
“We have good people on our policy committee including people that have a background in school law and then we will come out with an answer. It will take a few months to do that. You just can’t rush something like this.”
Farrell said the violations have to be clearly documented before applying punishments.
“You can’t go on hearsay like, ‘I saw someone with a bottle beer and they are underage.’” he said. “There has to be either school involvement or records from court or the juvenile system. I’m not even sure ... if it is a juvenile, those records are sealed. So that is not something we can find out.”
Farrell said the board will review the subject in the coming months and see if a new policy could be implemented for the next school year in August.
“I think we can make it work or not work, whatever we come up with,” he said. “But, we have to look at the whole thing. It’s that important.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.